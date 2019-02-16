on 02/16/2019 |

Bobby Kerr, age 77 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on December 10, 1941 to the late Lewis and May Wood Kerr. He was married to Sherrilyn Kerr, who survives.

Bobby was the owner of Kerr’s Wholesale Flowers in both Brownsville and Cave City. He was also a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— three sons, Harold Kerr (Randy) of Elizabethtown, Travis Nevitt (Chaisity) of Taylorsville and Timmy Garner (Sarah) of Sweeden; three daughters, Vickie Noble (Jerry) of Vine Grove, Shera Smith of Evansville, IN and Katina Griffis (Devon) of Bowling Green; one brother, Eddie Elliott of Cub Run; sixteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; his companion and pet, Lucy; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brandy Vaughn; brother, Lewis Kerr, Jr. and six sisters, Evelyn Saling, Lois Duvall, Joy Skaggs, Elzade Meredith, Vergie Childress and Nellie Fregia.

FUNERAL SERVICE

will be at 2 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at the

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Interment will be in Fairview Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019

9 AM – 2 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Autism Association, P.O. Box 1703, New York, NY 10156.