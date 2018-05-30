Logo


BOBBY LEE REEVES

on 05/30/2018

Bobby Lee Reeves, 72 of Bowling Green died Monday, May 28, 2018 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Herman and Hester Butts Reeves and is preceded in death by two brothers, Rhea Reeves and Billy Faye Reeves; a special nephew, Larry Reeves and his father-in-law, Clifford Holder.

He was a custodian for the Warren County School System ,a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and U S Army Veteran.

His survivors include his wife, Agatha Holder Reeves; his daughter, Jessica Clemons (Wayne); his son, Travis Reeves (Lisa); one grandson, Joshua Clemons; two granddaughters, Sarah Faith Clemons and Sarah Grace Reeves; his mother-in-law, and Corene Holder along with an extended family.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104

