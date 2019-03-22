on 03/22/2019 |

Bobby Ray Boyd, 64, of Cave City, KY died on March 21, 2019 at Caverna Medical Center in Horse Cave, KY.

Mr. Boyd was a native of Cave City, KY and the son of the late George Henry and Willie Mae Boyd. Mr. Boyd was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church and a landscaper for the Glasgow Campus of Western Kentucky University. He was also a veteran of the U. S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Yvonne “Bunny” Boyd; two brothers, Tommy and David Boyd.

Survivors include his sisters, Shelia Faulkner (David), Henrietta Stockton (Kerry) and Vanessa Paul (Johnny) all of Cave City, KY; godson, Andrew Phillips; one uncle, Henry Sublett (Kim); two sisters-in-law, Gloria Boyd of Louisville, KY and Sherry Boyd of Horse Cave, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 also at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.