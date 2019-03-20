Logo


BOBBY RAY STILTZ

on 03/20/2019 |
Bobby Ray Stiltz age 76 of Morgantown, Kentucky formerly of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  He was a retired farmer.

Funeral  services will be held 2:00 PM  Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Noble Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10:00 AM until service time Friday.

He is survived by four children.   Stella Frances Houghon of Edmonton, Elizabeth Ann Embry of Morgantown, Della Marie Stiltz of Edmonton and Johnathon Ray Stiltz of Edmonton.    Fifteen grandchildren and forty two great grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his mother Stella Christine Pennington Stiltz, a daughter Carol Jannet Johnson, two brothers and a sister, Howard, Paul and Jean.

