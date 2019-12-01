Logo


Bobby Wade Petty

on 01/12/2019 |

Bobby Wade Petty, 69 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Frazier Rehab Center in Louisville, KY.

He was born September 30, 1949 in Allen County, KY to the late J.W. Petty and Wana Long Petty. He married Judy Johnson on July 9, 1966 in Carthage, TN. He was retired from the Allen County Water District and enjoyed fishing and golf.

In addition to his wife Judy Johnson Petty of Scottsville, KY, he is survived by two daughters, Cindy Petty Foster of Scottsville, KY, Christy Petty Ward (Keith) of Scottsville, KY, five grandchildren; Ty Wade Foster, Meg Ray Foster, Jack Wilson Ward, Macy Carolyn Ward, Alex Johnson Ward all of Scottsville, KY.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00am-2:00pm Sunday January 13, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or The Spondylitis Association of America (Ankylosing Spondylitis Arthritis) and can be made at the funeral home.

 

