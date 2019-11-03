Logo


BODY FOUND IN MAMMOTH CAVE IDENTIFIED. 23 YEAR OLD PARK CITY WOMAN

03/11/2019

As of 7:30 p.m. tonight, the body found within Zion Hill Cemetery in Mammoth Cave National Park has been identified as Mariah Amber Decru, 23, of Park City, Kentucky.

 

The investigation into the cause of death is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Louisville Field Office, with assistance from the National Park Service.  Investigators cannot confirm the cause of death at this time and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report and various test results before additional information will be released.

