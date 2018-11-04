BODY OF MISSING MAN FOUND IN BOWLING GREEN CREEK

on 04/11/2018 |

Sunday afternoon, Bowling Green Police received a call that a body had been found in a local creek. When officers arrived, the landowner said he had been at the back of his property, which adjoins Jennings Creek, and had noticed a body in the water. Emergency Management was called and they assisted with the removal of the body.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office sent the body to Louisville for an autopsy. The body was identified as 34 year old Micah Reed. Reed had been reported missing on March 30th of this year.

Bowling Green PD says while the autopsy is complete, the results are still peding. Detectives will continue the investigation and have not ruled out any cause for the disappearance or death of Micah Reed.