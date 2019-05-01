Logo


BODY OF MISSING MONROE COUNTY TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND

on 01/05/2019 | 
At approximately 10:47 AM CST, civilian
volunteers searching the area of East Fork Creek and Barren River, located the body
of 19 year old, Leah Carter.  After five days of searching, her body was found on
the river bank approximately five miles  from the location where her car had been
swept off of Lyons bridge on December 31st.   Monroe County Chief Deputy, Lucas
Geralds remains the lead investigator.

