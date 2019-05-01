BODY OF MISSING MONROE COUNTY TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND

on 01/05/2019 |

At approximately 10:47 AM CST, civilian volunteers searching the area of East Fork Creek and Barren River, located the body of 19 year old, Leah Carter. After five days of searching, her body was found on the river bank approximately five miles from the location where her car had been swept off of Lyons bridge on December 31st. Monroe County Chief Deputy, Lucas Geralds remains the lead investigator.