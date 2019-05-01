At approximately 10:47 AM CST, civilian volunteers searching the area of East Fork Creek and Barren River, located the body of 19 year old, Leah Carter. After five days of searching, her body was found on the river bank approximately five miles from the location where her car had been swept off of Lyons bridge on December 31st. Monroe County Chief Deputy, Lucas Geralds remains the lead investigator.
BODY OF MISSING MONROE COUNTY TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND
on 01/05/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
MARK WANE BOGARD01/05/2019 - 0 Comment
-
JOE SKAGGS01/05/2019 - 0 Comment
-
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS 1 LIFE ON VETERANS OUTER LOOP01/05/2019 - 0 Comment
KATHY COOMER PROFFITT
Request a Person of the Day
No Responses to “BODY OF MISSING MONROE COUNTY TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND”