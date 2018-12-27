BODY OF MISSING WOMAN FOUND AT CRASH SITE IN LAUREL COUNTY

on 12/27/2018 |

Body of missing Tennessee woman found at Kentucky crash site

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — The body of a missing Tennessee woman has been discovered in Kentucky.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies found the body of 74-year-old Lynda Ashley Gentry on Tuesday after a passer-by noticed her car down a steep embankment.

The white Buick had travelled about 30 feet down, but the car had only minor damage. Gentry was found outside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the coroner has attributed her death to the cold temperatures.

The wreck happened off London Dock Road, approximately 16 miles west of London.

Gentry, who was from Powell, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department after church on Sunday.