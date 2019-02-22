BOND ISSUES KEEP EPB BOARD UNSETTLED

on 02/22/2019 |

Yesterday, WCLU examined the allegations brought before Glasgow Electric Plant Board Superintendent Billy Ray. The termination of his employment was an issue that caused the board members considerable thought for two reasons.

One, if Ray were fired, several legal implications would follow. The board has yet to prove that Ray has acted in a manner that qualifies him to be terminated.

Two, if Ray were fired, the pending bond sales that are set to close on March 5, may have never got there, according to Ruben & Hayes financial firm consultant Charles Musson.

022219Mussonmaydecidetobackout

On Jan. 28, the board adopted a resolution to issue debt to potential investors through two municipal bonds. According to Musson, there were six bidders on one bond sale and one on the other.

022219Mussononbondsales

The initial thought of board chair D.T. Froedge was to simply back out of the bond issues. Musson informed the board that these bonds are more than a signature and an investment of money.

022219Mussonontrust

At the time these particular bonds were bought, “interest rates were low and bond security was good,” according to Musson.

When a company or a single investor decides to invest her money in a company, she is entitled to certain information about the company where her money is going, according to Musson.

A document is formed, called a preliminary official statement. Information on this statement ranges from the debt issuer’s financial situation, management quality, and its customer base. Any time a significant change in the company occurs, the document must note those manipulations. After it’s changed, it is put in the public eye for the investors to keep track of how their money may be invested.

022219MussononPFS

Issues like the firing of a superintendent would ultimately cause investors to question if their investment was a wise choice. Any significant change would result in a disclosure to bond issuers, and the bonding insurance that those investors carry.

While the bond sales do not close until March 5, the period that has ensued since Jan. 28 has been all but calm. According to Musson, this time is allotted to investors to make a final decision of whether to go through with their bond purchase or not.

022219Mussonontimeperiodtobecalm

On Monday’s newscast, WCLU will wrap up this series with the legal ramifications. Several board members had questions regarding the legalities of bonding and the firing of Ray.

On that newscast, board member Tag Taylor will explain his rationale to the board regarding its decision about the firing of Ray in heat of bonds and other violations by board members.