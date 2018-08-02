Logo


BONITA DARLENE RICHEY

on 02/08/2018

Bonita Darlene Richey, 62, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.  She was born in Tompkinsville the daughter of the late Ish and Lillian Wyatt Richey.  Miss Richey was a homemaker and loved spending time with her dogs.  She was a member of the Forest Park Baptist Church in Bowling Green.

Survivors include a son; Charles Bruce Richey of Bowling Green, a brother; Bruce Richey (Joyce) of Morgantown, a sister; Nancy Richey of Bowling Green, two nephews; Jeremy Richey and Shane Marshall, and her longtime caregivers; Eddie and Clara Coil.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 10th at the Poplar Log Cemetery in Barren County.  Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home beginning at 4:00 PM Friday and continuing Saturday morning until time for the service.

