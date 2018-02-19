on 02/19/2018 |

Bonita Fay Wilson, age 74, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was a retired nurse from TJ Samson Community Hospital and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late James William Shines and the late Lissie Waddle Shines.

She is survived by her husband, Oral Wilson; two daughters, Patricia Thompson and husband Mark, Kansas City, MO, Sandra Thompson, Cub Run, KY; one son, James Leo Wilson, Louisville, KY; two sisters, Brenda Sue Bruton, Phyllis Ann Puckett both of Munfordville, KY; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 22, 2018 Pine Grove United Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Pine Grove United Baptist Church with Bro. Randall Kessinger officiating. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.