BONNIE J MEREDITH

on 02/20/2019 |

Bonnie J Meredith, age 70, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

She was the daughter of the late Caleb Powers Groce and the late Virginia Logsdon Stinson and wife of the late Kenneth Meredith.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Meredith, Munfordville, KY, Heather Meredith, Horse Cave, KY; one son, Kenneth “Kenny” Meredith, Jr., Horse Cave, KY; four brothers, Roy Groce, Horse Cave, KY, Charles “Buck” Groce, Horse Cave, KY, Caleb Groce, Louisville, KY, James Groce, Newburg, NY; six grandsons, five great granddaughters.

The family will receive friends 4:00pm CT – 8:00pm CT Thursday, February 21, 2019 and 9:00am – 11:00am CT Friday, February 22, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00am CT Friday, February 22, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cave City Cemetery, Cave City, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

