on 07/11/2017 |

Bonnie Lou Wilson, 66 years old, passed from this life into the next to join a host of family and friends on July 11, 2017. She was surrounded by family in the comfort of the house she has called home for 40 years.

Bonnie was born in Lafayette, Tennessee, and spent her childhood in Monroe and Metcalfe counties. She met her husband and soulmate, Verner, when she was 14 years old and a carhop at Gene’s Freeze. They were inseparable from the beginning and married when she was 16. After graduating from Campbellsville High School in 1969, she attended Western Kentucky University obtaining a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in Education and Counseling. Bonnie found her passion educating students in Metcalfe County Schools until she retired in 1994. She was continued to be lovingly known as Ms. Bonnie by so many of her former students. She later developed a love for floral design and in 2001, she and her husband began a new venture and opened Sunshyn Dazy’s Florist. Bonnie shared her creative talents until they sold the florist to fully retire and spend more time with family. Bonnie was of the Baptist faith and professed her faith and salvation in Christ at the age of 11. She was a member of Edmonton Worship Center. She had a faith that could move mountains and continued to witness to everyone as long as she was able.

Bonnie could be labeled in many ways: Precocious daughter. Faithful wife. Loving mother. Empowering teacher. Accomplished seamstress. Floral designer extraordinaire. World renowned cook of fried chicken and mashed potatoes, Italian Cream Cake, German Potato Salad, and Greek Salad. Most importantly, prayer warrior and fighter until the end. Bonnie leaves a legacy of which her family will forever remain proud.

Bonnie is survived by her devoted husband, Verner, and their three daughters: Melissa (Donald) Walbert of Edmonton; Amanda (Stacy Howe) Wilson of Waddy, Kentucky; and Micah (Jared) Bennett of Edmonton, Kentucky. Bonnie’s grandchildren were the light of her life: Jacob, Samuel, and Rachel Walbert; Lucas and Anya Anderson; and Ada-Kathryn and Parker Ellen Bennett. Other survivors include: her father, Luther Strode, and special friend, LeeAnn Royse, of Edmonton; her sister, Sue (Dexter) Marcum of Albany, KY; and her brother, Jerry (Anita) Strode of Lafayette, Tennessee, who lovingly called her Sunshine, for the joy she brought to our family. Several nieces and nephews and a wonderful extended family also survive. Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ada Dulworth Strode and her grandson, Levi Jared Bennett.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 13th at 1:00 PM with Brother Larry Noe officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hubbard Cemetery.