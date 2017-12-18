Logo


BONNIE LYNN OWENS

Bonnie Lynn Owens, 56, Glasgow, died Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.  A daughter of the late John William and Ruby Meador Emmert, she was a former employee of ACK Controls.

Survivors include one son: Johnny Emmert and wife Stephanie of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Cameron Wayne Emmert, Gracie Emmert, Carter Brooks, Hunter Brooks, and Casin Brooks; one brother: William Lee Emmert and wife Debra; four sisters: Peggy Jones and husband Anthony, Pam Harrell and husband Jeff, Penny Abner and husband Kevin, and Connie Jessie; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Dylan Wayne Emmert, and one sister, Sandra K. Bragg

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 12 noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

No Responses to “BONNIE LYNN OWENS”

