Bonnie Riggs, 75 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at her home.
She was a member of the Bolton Schoolhouse Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Ecil Miller, husband Sherman Riggs, three sons Tony, Randy & Buddy Riggs and a grandson Jonathan Martin
She is survived by her mother Ruth Miller of Munfordville
One son-Steve Riggs & wife Kiwona of Munfordville
Three daughters-Maedonna Kersey of Hardyville
Rhonda Bailey & hus. Jonathan of Canmer
Nora Smart & hus. Ed of Leitchfield
Six brothers-Wayne Miller of Bonnieville
Kenny Miller of Hardyville
Roger Miller, Dee Miller & Donnie Miller all of Munfordville
Junior Mabe of Munfordville
Three sisters-Betty Sue Logsdon, Anita Horton & Betty Lou Thomas all of Munfordville
15 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren
Aunt-Reva Jewell of Edmonton
Funeral services for Bonnie Riggs will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-9pm, Monday from 8am-9pm and Tuesday after 8am at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that donations be given to Sego Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.
