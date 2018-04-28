on 04/28/2018 |

Bonnie Riggs, 75 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at her home.

She was a member of the Bolton Schoolhouse Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father Ecil Miller, husband Sherman Riggs, three sons Tony, Randy & Buddy Riggs and a grandson Jonathan Martin

She is survived by her mother Ruth Miller of Munfordville

One son-Steve Riggs & wife Kiwona of Munfordville

Three daughters-Maedonna Kersey of Hardyville

Rhonda Bailey & hus. Jonathan of Canmer

Nora Smart & hus. Ed of Leitchfield

Six brothers-Wayne Miller of Bonnieville

Kenny Miller of Hardyville

Roger Miller, Dee Miller & Donnie Miller all of Munfordville

Junior Mabe of Munfordville

Three sisters-Betty Sue Logsdon, Anita Horton & Betty Lou Thomas all of Munfordville

15 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren

Aunt-Reva Jewell of Edmonton

Funeral services for Bonnie Riggs will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-9pm, Monday from 8am-9pm and Tuesday after 8am at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that donations be given to Sego Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.