BOOKKEEPER WHO USED STOLEN COMPANY MONEY FOR VACATIONS SENTENCED TO PRISON

on 12/17/2018 |

Bookkeeper who used stolen money for condo, trip sentenced

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A former Paducah bookkeeper who used stolen money to pay for a condo in Panama City, Florida, and a trip to see New York City’s New Year’s Eve ball drop, has been sentenced to prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dana Thomas was a bookkeeper at Audiology and Hearing Center in Paducah, where she used company credit cards for personal transactions from about May 2015 to December 2017.

After Thomas resigned, a new bookkeeper discovered that Thomas had stolen more than $125,000.

Thomas pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August. On Friday, she was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay restitution of $147,770.

 

