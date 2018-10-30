BOTH SUSPECTS ESCAPE BUT APPREHENDED BY CCPD

on 10/30/2018 |

On Saturday, Officers with the Cave City Police Department responded to the Budget Inn, in reference to a threat complaint. During the investigation officers learned a male subject staying in room 6, had made threats to another subject staying at the hotel. Witnesses on the scene advised officers that a possible domestic had occurred inside room 6 prior to officers arriving. Witnesses stated they heard a male and female yelling and possibly fighting inside the room. Officers tried to make contact with the occupants of the room but were initially unsuccessful. Officers later made contact with a female inside the room identified as Tonya Roark.

Roark lied to officers about her identity and it was later learned Roark had multiple warrants including a misdemeanor warrant out of Kentucky and a felony theft warrant from the state of Ohio and was taken into custody by Officer Paul Reynolds. Officers learned that Roark’s husband, Eric Owens had fled the room through a window upon officer’s arrival. Owens also had outstanding warrants out of Barren and Bell Counties and a felony theft warrant out of Ohio. While officers were searching the area for Owens, Roark escaped from the back of a police cruiser and was apprehended a short time later. Owens was later apprehended by Officer Chris Poynter near the Budget Inn after a short foot pursuit. Tonya Roark was arrested and charged with Escape 3rd degree and Giving an officer false identifying information. Roark was also served with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County for failure to appear and a felony arrest warrant for breaking and entering, forced entry, out of the state of Ohio.



Eric Owens was arrested for Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Dergree (On Foot), two outstanding warrants out of Kentucky and a felony arrest warrant for breaking and entering, forced entry out of Ohio. Both were lodged in the Barren County Jail. Officers Poynter and Reynolds were assisted by Officer Dave Houchens and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.