BOTTS AND GOMEZ AMONG HOMECOMING QUEEN CANDIDATE AT WKU

Twenty-two students are candidates for Homecoming 2018 queen at WKU.

WKU will play FIU in the Homecoming football game on Oct. 27. At halftime, the Homecoming Court will be introduced, followed by the crowning of the queen. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Candidates will participate in numerous activities during Homecoming Week including a fall social on Oct. 21, an interview on Oct. 23, a volunteer experience and banquet celebration on Oct. 24, Chili and Cheese Luncheon and Pep Rally on Oct. 25 and the Homecoming Parade and Big Red’s Roar on Oct. 26. WKU students will cast their votes for queen in online balloting on Oct. 22.

Two candidates are from Barren County…

Makayle Botts of Glasgow, daughter of Jimmy and Cathy Botts. She is a Public Relations major and Communication Studies minor and is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Cindy Gomez of Glasgow, daughter of Armando and Claudia Gomez Garcia. She is an Accounting and Spanish major and International Business minor and is sponsored by the Hilltopper Organization for Latin American Students.