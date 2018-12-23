Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BOTTS MYERS

on 12/23/2018 |

Botts Myers, age 92 of Glasgow died Saturday at his home.  Arrangements for Botts Myers are incomplete, but will be under the direction of the A.F. Crow and son funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BOTTS MYERS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BILLY AND JO ANN HUGHES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
41°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 12/23 90%
High 41° / Low 23°
Rain
Clear
Monday 12/24 10%
High 47° / Low 31°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/25 10%
High 45° / Low 33°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.