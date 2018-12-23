Botts Myers, age 92 of Glasgow died Saturday at his home. Arrangements for Botts Myers are incomplete, but will be under the direction of the A.F. Crow and son funeral home.
BOTTS MYERS
on 12/23/2018
BILLY AND JO ANN HUGHES
