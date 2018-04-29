BOUNTY OF THE BARRENS SUMMER MARKET OPENS

on 04/29/2018 |

A beautiful Saturday morning on the Glasgow Square was the perfect setting for the opening of the Bounty of the Barrens Summer Market. A number of vendors were set up welcoming customers for another season. One familiar face was Joe Michael Moore, owner of Moore Family Farms.

043018moore

This year, he’s got a new product at his booth…

043018mooreonart

And becoming a vendor is easy, and according to Brandi Button with Sustainable Glasgow, people really enjoy becoming a part of the family

043018button

The Summer market runs every Saturday now through late October.