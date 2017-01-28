BOWLING GREEN IS EXPECTING GROWTH: 79 FULL TIME JOBS ARE COMING ACCORDING TO GOV. MATT BEVIN

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BFS), a manufacturer
of trusses, wall panels, pre-hung doors and other components for homes, commercial
structures and multi-family units, will locate a new facility in Bowling Green with
a nearly $6.4 million investment expected to create 79 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt
Bevin announced today.
The company’s investment will cover its move into an existing facility in Bowling
Green, as well as manufacturing, fleet and office equipment, hardware and wiring,
yard paving and additional renovations and improvements.
The Bowling Green plant will allow BFS to better serve its customers in Louisville
and Lexington, as well as those in the Indiana and northern Tennessee markets. As
well, the new location will also allow the company to explore business possibilities
in other regions. Mainly, the plant will manufacture roof and floor components for
residential and multi-family construction.
“We are very excited to enter the Bowling Green market as we expand our operations
to better serve our customers in the Kentucky and Tennessee regions,” said Steve
Herron, Builders FirstSource senior vice president of operations for Region 5. We
also look forward to becoming a part of the Bowling Green community and supporting
the local economy and the great state of Kentucky.
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic
Development Finance Authority in December preliminarily approved the company for tax
incentives up to $800,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The
performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment
over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by
meeting job and investment targets.