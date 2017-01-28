BOWLING GREEN IS EXPECTING GROWTH: 79 FULL TIME JOBS ARE COMING ACCORDING TO GOV. MATT BEVIN

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BFS), a manufacturer

of trusses, wall panels, pre-hung doors and other components for homes, commercial

structures and multi-family units, will locate a new facility in Bowling Green with

a nearly $6.4 million investment expected to create 79 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt

Bevin announced today.

The company’s investment will cover its move into an existing facility in Bowling

Green, as well as manufacturing, fleet and office equipment, hardware and wiring,

yard paving and additional renovations and improvements.

The Bowling Green plant will allow BFS to better serve its customers in Louisville

and Lexington, as well as those in the Indiana and northern Tennessee markets. As

well, the new location will also allow the company to explore business possibilities

in other regions. Mainly, the plant will manufacture roof and floor components for

residential and multi-family construction.

“We are very excited to enter the Bowling Green market as we expand our operations

to better serve our customers in the Kentucky and Tennessee regions,” said Steve

Herron, Builders FirstSource senior vice president of operations for Region 5. We

also look forward to becoming a part of the Bowling Green community and supporting

the local economy and the great state of Kentucky.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic

Development Finance Authority in December preliminarily approved the company for tax

incentives up to $800,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The

performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment

over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by

meeting job and investment targets.