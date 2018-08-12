BOWLING GREEN MAN APPOINTED TO KENTUCKY BOARD

on 12/08/2018 |

Brian Matthew Fisher has been appointed as a member of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission.

• Brian Matthew Fisher, of Bowling Green, is the general manager of Hughes and Coleman. He will represent the 2nd Fish and Wildlife District and serve for a term expiring Aug. 13, 2022.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission is a nine-member board which oversees and advises the operations of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, including budget issues, hunting and fishing season dates, and various regulations pertaining to the conservation of hunting, fishing and wildlife resources. The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is attached to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.