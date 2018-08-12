Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BOWLING GREEN MAN APPOINTED TO KENTUCKY BOARD

on 12/08/2018 |

Brian Matthew Fisher has been appointed as a member of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission.
• Brian Matthew Fisher, of Bowling Green, is the general manager of Hughes and Coleman. He will represent the 2nd Fish and Wildlife District and serve for a term expiring Aug. 13, 2022.
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission is a nine-member board which oversees and advises the operations of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, including budget issues, hunting and fishing season dates, and various regulations pertaining to the conservation of hunting, fishing and wildlife resources. The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is attached to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BOWLING GREEN MAN APPOINTED TO KENTUCKY BOARD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILSON EVERETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:06 AM CST on December 08, 2018
Expires:
11:00 AM CST on December 09, 2018
Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 12/08 0%
High 37° / Low 30°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/09 20%
High 42° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 12/10 0%
High 44° / Low 21°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.