Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED, 21 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED

on 02/24/2018 |

Bowling Green man arrested, 21 pounds of marijuana was siezed

The Warren County Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police were conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking which resulted in securing a search warrant for a residence on Edgewood Drive. 60 year old Randall Mason was arrested and following the search, 21 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and nearly $3000 in cash was seized.

Mason was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, over 5 pounds, Class C Felony.

The WCDTF says the investigation is ongoing.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED, 21 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Doug Browning

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:50 AM CST on February 24, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018
Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/24 50%
High 72° / Low 48°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/25 10%
High 56° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 35°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sat 24

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.