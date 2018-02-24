BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED, 21 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED

on 02/24/2018 |

Bowling Green man arrested, 21 pounds of marijuana was siezed

The Warren County Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police were conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking which resulted in securing a search warrant for a residence on Edgewood Drive. 60 year old Randall Mason was arrested and following the search, 21 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and nearly $3000 in cash was seized.

Mason was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, over 5 pounds, Class C Felony.

The WCDTF says the investigation is ongoing.