BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH MURDER

The Warren County Sheriff’s office responded to Pleasant Place Way in Bowling Green to a report of a deceased female Saturday around 12:18PM. The caller stated the deceased had been located inside a storage tote container taped up. The female was said to have died of trauma and was a possible resident of the address. Deputies spoke with resident 23 year old, Justin A. Denihan about the incident. During the investigation Denihan admitted to killing the female and placing her in the tote container. Denihan was taken into custody and lodged in the Warren County Jail for murder.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate. No other information on the deceased.