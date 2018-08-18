Logo


BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

08/18/2018

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from Kentucky State Police have arrested: 

 

Jacob R. Denson of 418 Gary Street, Bowling Green, KY, Age 18

 

Charged with:

 

  1. Trafficking Marijuana, over 5 pounds, Class C Felony
  2. Tampering with Physical Evidence, Class D Felony
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
  4. Operating a Motor Vehicle on Suspended or Revoked

 

Following an investigation of drug trafficking the accused was observed taking possession of two parcels containing 6.7 pounds of high grade marijuana.  He then placed the parcels in the trunk of his car and was stopped a short distance from the delivery point.

 

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop with assistance from Kentucky State Police and KSP K-9 in the 3200 block of Alvaton-Greenhill Road near Bowling Green at 5PM, August 16, 2018.

 

The accused was arrested without incident and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. Seized at the time of arrest was the aforementioned marijuana, and $885 in cash.  

 

The investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury in the near future.

 

 

