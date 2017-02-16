BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a collision at Scottsville Road and Plano Road on Wednesday, February 15 around 3:15pm. Through investigation, deputies determined that a 2014 Jeep Compass operated by 23 year old Chasity Miller of Bowling Green failed to stop at a red light. Miller continued through the intersection striking a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by 51 year old Aaron Boggess also of Bowling Green.

Miller then continued into the oncoming lane and struck a 1992 Ford F-150 operated by 26 year old Kevin Johnson of Bowling Green.

Prior to deputy arrival, Johnson fled the scene on foot and was located a short time later in Greenwood Mobile Home Park on Scottsville Road. Johnson was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, Driving on DUI-Suspended License, Failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, & No registration plate. Two active warrants were also served on Johnson. Johnson was taken to Greenview Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries prior to being lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Miller was transported by Medical Center EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. Boggess was not injured and refused Medical treatment on scene.

The investigation continues/