BOWLING GREEN MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF 87 YEAR OLD MAN

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide. Just before 4:00am Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department was called to 1313 S. Lee Drive for a report of a murder.

When officers arrived, they located resident Samuel L. Murrell, 87, deceased inside the home. Officers contained the scene and called for detectives and Advanced Crime Scene Processors.

During the investigation, detectives determined Mr. Murrell was assaulted by Gregory L. Shields, 57, 1313 S. Lee Drive. Shields lives in the residence and is a relative of Mr. Murrell.

Samuel Murrell’s wife, Maude Murrell, was present in the house during the assault and told police Shields struck Mr. Murrell twice with his fists. Shields left the room and returned with a knife and cut Mr. Murrell in several areas on his body.

Officers are continuing to gather evidence and attempting to locate the knife used in the assault. Shields is charged with Murder and Tampering With Physical Evidence and is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation continues.