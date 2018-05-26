BOWLING GREEN MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MULTIPLE DRUG AND FIREARM OFFENSES IN US DISTRICT COURT

on 05/26/2018 |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Bowling Green, man pleaded guilty to multiple drug and firearm offenses yesterday in United States District Court, announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

Christopher Michael Compton, 40, admitted to aiding and abetting the knowing and intentional possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. He also admitted attempting to knowingly and intentionally manufacture methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the Plea Agreement and other court records, law enforcement officials became aware of Compton’s criminal conduct on November 22, 2016, after his wife left the scene of an automobile accident and went to their home. While conducting an investigation concerning the accident, a Warren County Deputy Sheriff went to the home and smelled marijuana coming from inside. In consultation with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Deputy Sheriff obtained a state search warrant. During execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officials discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the remnants of a methamphetamine “cook.” Later forensic testing confirmed a weight of 32.580 grams of marijuana and 7.002 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition to the drugs and related items, law enforcement officials also discovered seven firearms and assorted ammunition. The weapons included four handguns, two rifles and one shotgun. Prior to November 22, 2016, Compton had been convicted of four felony offenses in Butler County, KY. Those convictions involved drug possession, drug trafficking, methamphetamine manufacturing and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Additionally, Compton was an unlawful user of controlled substances. Due to his drug use and prior felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing the firearms and ammunition under federal law.

Compton will be sentenced on August 27, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. before United States District Greg N. Stivers. Compton faces potential penalties of 65 years in prison, a fine of up to $2,750,000.00, and at least three years of Supervised Release. There is no parole in the federal system. Compton remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

Assistant United States Attorney Jo E. Lawless prosecuted the case with assistance from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Warren County / Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The Task Force is made up of law enforcement officials representing federal, state and local entities. One such agency member, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation.