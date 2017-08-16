BOWLING GREEN- WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE MAKE ARREST AFTER MAKING UNDERCOVER PURCHASE

on 08/16/2017 |

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Bowling Green Police have arrested: Brandon Baize, of 2825 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY Age 38 and charged with:Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (6 counts) Meth; Tampering with Physical Evidence

DTF Detectives arrested the accused following a controlled undercover purchase of crystal methamphetamine. She was arrested August 14, 2017 in a traffic stop on West Main Street, in Bowling Green 3:30 PM.

Detectives made various purchases of crystal methamphetamine over a six-month period concluding the investigation yesterday. All purchases were from an Old Barren River Road Business in Bowling Green. The business had no name but was store front that she was supposedly remodeling. She was established as a mid-level trafficker of Methamphetamine in the Bowling Green community.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury in the near future. The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.