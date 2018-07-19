BOWLING GREEN WOMAN DROWNS NEAR THE NARROWS ON MONDAY AFTERNOON

on 07/19/2018 |

Monday afternoon drowning at Barren River Lake. .

50 year old Angela Dunagan, of Bowling Green and 46 year old Darren Noel, of Louisville, had anchored their rented boat near the Narrows Marina at Barren River Lake. Not realizing the boat was not securely anchored, the pair got into the water.

When Dunagan noticed the boat began to float away she got off her float, but soon had difficulty swimming. Despite trying to get her out of the water and back onto the boat, Neal was unsuccessful and Dunagan drown.

Neither Dunagan or Noel were wearing life jackets.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife headed up the investigation.,