BOYD COPASS

on 12/06/2018 |

Boyd Copass, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, December 6th, while in the company of family members, at Medical Center @ Bowling Green.
Boyd was born in Monroe County, KY, March 12, 1926, son of the late Alice (Russell) and Jeff Ross Copass. He married Jean Bartley May 1, 1948, she preceded him in death May 17, 2007. He served in the U.S. Army in WW II.
He was a Farmer & attended Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

He is survived by daughter, Carolyn, wife of Kenny Emmert, of Tompkinsville, KY;
son, Larry, husband of Debbie Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY; 5 grandchildren, Christie (Johnny) Lyons, Kirby (Valorie) Copass, Andy (Sandra) Copass, Kacey (Daniel) Whitlow & Kelly Emmert, 10 great-grandchildren, Kenslee & Kelby Williams, Connar Richardson, John Reece & Rylee Lyons & Octavia, Chandra, Jake & Katie Ryann Copass & Hudson Whitlow & 2 great-great-grandchild, Emberlee & Hurley; sister, Hazel Hume, of Tompkinsville, KY. ; two brothers, Otley Copass, of Mt. Myers, FL & Jeff Ross Copass Jr. of Woodberry, TN.

His parents, wife & sisters, Cloe Justice, Ina Riley, Viola White & Leoma Scott preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 11 AM on Saturday, December 8th, with Tim McHenry officiating. Visitation, Friday 2-8 PM and Saturday, 6-11 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.. Interment at Old Mt. Herman, KY.
Family request donations to Backpack Program.

