on 06/07/2018 |

Boyd Howard, 74 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at his residence.

The McCreary County native was a son of the late Elmer and Lona Young Howard and is preceded in death by two brothers, Jason Howard and Jim Howard; three sisters, Mary Lou Howard, Virginia Yancey and Judy Grounds. He was a tool and die technician and hospital maintenance.

His survivors include his wife Darlene Keeling Howard; two daughters, Jamie Howard and Tracy Howard; one son, Chad Howard; one granddaughter, Chloe Johnson; two brothers, Jerry Howard and Eddie Howard; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.