BOYS & GIRLS CLUB RECIPIENT OF PROCEEDS FROM “STUFF THE BUS”

on 08/23/2018 |

In July, WCLU teamed up with D93 in Bowling Green and Houchen’s Industries for “Stuff The Bus”. Tony Rose with D93 helps to organize this event. This year was special because they were able to branch out from Warren County and into Barren County.

During the three hour window, “Stuff The Bus” collected hundreds of pounds of food and school supplies back into the local school systems. Yesterday, Tony and WCLU’s Wes Royse presented a check to the Boys and Girls Club. Houchens managers and Mary Lee, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club were on hand to celebrate the community’s work. Here’s our conversation from yesterday…

082318tonyrose

Thank you to all who supported this cause.