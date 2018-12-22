on 12/22/2018 |

Brad Lee Bryant age 25 of Edmonton departed this life on Saturday December 22, 2018 at the University of Louisville Hospital. Brad was a member of the New Beginnings Church of God. Funeral services will held 1:00 PM Monday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by his Father Todd Bryant of Edmonton. Two brothers Landon Bryant of Edmonton and Justin Bryant of Edmonton. Grandparents Kenneth and Joyce Bryant of Edmonton. One uncle Eric Bryant of Edmonton.