Bradford Earl Fields passed away Sunday December 10, 2017 at Franklin Simpson Nursing and Rehab Center in Franklin, Ky. He was a farmer by occupation and a member of Red Lick United Methodist Church. Earl was the son of the late Dewey and Leo{Jessie} Fields.

He is survived by one sister Mary Helen Gassaway of Edmonton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife June(Jolly) Fields, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Graveside services will be 11am Thursday December 14, 2017 at New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday December 13, 2017 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm.