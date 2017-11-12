Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRADFORD EARL FIELDS

on 12/11/2017 |

Bradford Earl Fields passed away Sunday December 10, 2017 at Franklin Simpson Nursing and Rehab Center in Franklin, Ky. He was a farmer by occupation and a member of Red Lick United Methodist Church.  Earl was the son of the late Dewey and Leo{Jessie} Fields.

He is survived by one sister Mary Helen Gassaway of Edmonton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife June(Jolly) Fields, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Graveside services will be 11am Thursday December 14, 2017 at New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday December 13, 2017 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRADFORD EARL FIELDS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

William Nunn (60)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 12/11 20%
High 59° / Low 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/12 10%
High 34° / Low 21°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 12/13 0%
High 45° / Low 29°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.