Bradley Grinstead Bacon, 46, of Glasgow died Sunday, December 24, 2017 at the Hosparus Impatient Care Center in Louisville, KY. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Mitchell and Charlotte Bacon. Mr. Bacon was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include a daughter Logan Cross (Kyle) of Glasgow; a granddaughter Wrenlee Cross of Glasgow; 5 half sisters Connie Harris of Glasgow, Jo Bryant of Breeding, KY, Jacquie Radus of Elizabethtown, KY. Connie Reed of Lebanon, TN and Linda Huff of Tompkinsville, KY; a half brother Terry Bacon and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.