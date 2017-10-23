Bradley Hawkins

on 10/23/2017 |

Bradley L. Hawkins, 66 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

at his residence with family at his side

He was a son of the late Mathew Wilber and Catherine Amelia Porter Hawkins.

He was an employee of General Motors and a member of West Alton Community

Church.

His survivors include his children Chad Hawkins, Aimee Hawkins Napper,

Mathew J. Hawkins, Hunter Hawkins; nine grandchildren: Taylor Hawkins,

Porter Hawkins, Logan Hawkins, Keaton Aune, Jordan Napper, Mathew P.

Hawkins, Kelton Hawkins, Whitney Hawkins, Gracie Hawkins; two brothers Tom

Hawkins and Jim Hawkins; two sisters, Mary Lou Wininger and Janet Arndel;

several nieces and nephews.

No service is scheduled as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son

Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel