Bradley Hawkins

on 10/23/2017

Bradley L. Hawkins, 66 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
at his residence with family at his side
He was a son of the late Mathew Wilber and Catherine Amelia Porter Hawkins.
He was an employee of General Motors and a member of West Alton Community
Church.
His survivors include his children Chad Hawkins, Aimee Hawkins Napper,
Mathew J. Hawkins, Hunter Hawkins; nine grandchildren: Taylor Hawkins,
Porter Hawkins, Logan Hawkins, Keaton Aune, Jordan Napper, Mathew P.
Hawkins, Kelton Hawkins, Whitney Hawkins, Gracie Hawkins; two brothers Tom
Hawkins and Jim Hawkins; two sisters, Mary Lou Wininger and Janet Arndel;
several nieces and nephews.
No service is scheduled as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son
Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

