Bradley Joe Davis, age 48 of Buford, GA departed this life on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 12, 1969 to Roy Neal and Doris Jane Sanders Davis, who survive.

He was a self employed design drafter, and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory– his fiancée, Natalie Taylor of Murfreesboro, TN; seven cousins, Sue Nissen, Donna Hyatt, Debbie Smith, Donald Davis (Robin), Dale Davis (Karen), Dianna Peyton and Denise Davis and a host of friends and family members.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Union Light Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike Sanders, 6275 Highway 259 N, Sweeden, KY 42285.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Thursday, May 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9:30 am – 1 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church