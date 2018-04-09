BRAGG NAMED VOLUNTEER CHIEF OF THE YEAR

on 09/04/2018 |

Larry Bragg has been Chief of the Austin Tracy Voluteer Fire Department for nearly 30 years. He was one of the founding members of the department in 1984, and his hard work and dedication to the community was recognized by a group of his peers, recently, as the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs named Larry Bragg, Volunteer Chief of The Year. Bragg heads up all the training within the department and helps to organize fundraisers, writing grants, and mechanical maintenance, he also responds to 90% of the departments calls.

One example of his willingness to respond quickly was last year when a small aircraft crashed in Fountain Run. Bragg was first on the scene and set up command for the joint operation.

Bragg says he is honored for this recognition, but he never seeks it.

On May 5, of this year, he responded to a call of a vehicle accident with entrapment. Being first on the scene, he was able to free the female driver, and stabilize her until transport to Vanderbilt Hospital was arranged. The driver was placed on life support and spent a significant time in the hospital with numerous fractures, but has since had a full recovery. The driver of the vehicle credits Chief Bragg for saving her life.

Bragg says, this is a testament to the entire department at Austin Tracy…

Congratulations to Chief Larry Bragg on being named Volunter Chief of the Year.