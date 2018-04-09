Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRAGG NAMED VOLUNTEER CHIEF OF THE YEAR

on 09/04/2018 |

Larry Bragg has been Chief of the Austin Tracy Voluteer Fire Department for nearly 30 years. He was one of the founding members of the department in 1984, and his hard work and dedication to the community was recognized by a group of his peers, recently, as the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs named Larry Bragg, Volunteer Chief of The Year. Bragg heads up all the training within the department and helps to organize fundraisers, writing grants, and mechanical maintenance, he also responds to 90% of the departments calls.

One example of his willingness to respond quickly was last year when a small aircraft crashed in Fountain Run. Bragg was first on the scene and set up command for the joint operation.

Bragg says he is honored for this recognition, but he never seeks it.

      090418bragg1

On May 5, of this year, he responded to a call of a vehicle accident with entrapment. Being first on the scene, he was able to free the female driver, and stabilize her until transport to Vanderbilt Hospital was arranged. The driver was placed on life support and spent a significant time in the hospital with numerous fractures, but has since had a full recovery. The driver of the vehicle credits Chief Bragg for saving her life.

Bragg says, this is a testament to the entire department at Austin Tracy…

      090418bragg2

Congratulations to Chief Larry Bragg on being named Volunter Chief of the Year.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRAGG NAMED VOLUNTEER CHIEF OF THE YEAR”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 09/04 10%
High 91° / Low 71°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/05 20%
High 88° / Low 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 09/06 40%
High 88° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.