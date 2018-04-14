BRANTLEY ESTES, SENIOR GOALKEEPER FOR THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES, SIGNS WITH MACMURRAY COLLEGE IN JACKSONVILLE, ILLINOIS

on 04/14/2018 |

In local sports,

Last Friday Glasgow High School proudly announced that another great student-athlete would be signing his letter of intent to pursue his athletic career at the collegiate level. This time it was Brantley Estes signing to further his soccer career at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois.

WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers caught up with Estes on Friday, after signing his letter of intent, to talk about his emotions and thoughts on the big day and why he chose MacMurray College

Estes, a senior at Glasgow High, has only played soccer since he was in high school and has excelled at the sport. Playing all four years of high school and serving as team captain the past two. Estes, who plays goalkeeper, has been a big part of the Scotties success on the soccer field, helping set the school record of 19 wins and only 3 losses in his last season as a Scottie. Estes also only allowed 19 goals in his 25-games playing career for Glasgow as well as achieving 12 shutouts. Head Coach for the Scotties, Ken Mahung, had this to say about Estes’ career for the Scotties:

Congratulations and best of luck to Brantley Estes and his family as he pursues his athletic career to the collegiate level.