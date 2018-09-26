BRASS KNUCKLES AND SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA LANDS MAN IN JAIL

on 09/26/2018 |

Monday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to N L Rogers Blvd. in reference to a complaint of a subject that had active warrants. Officers made contact with Kenneth Vibbert Jr. sitting inside of a vehicle and confirmed that he had active warrants for his arrest. Vibbert was observed as a passenger of a vehicle by a Detective with the Barren River Drug Task Force who was aware that he had active warrants for his arrest . After further investigation, Officers located a pair of brass knuckles inside of his pants pocket and located Synthetic Marijuana inside of the vehicle.

Kenneth Vibbert Jr. (age 22) of Park City Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs-2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Carrying A Concealed Weapon.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer Steven Shields and the Barren River Drug Task Force.