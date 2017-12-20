Logo


BRAWA: BECCA MAY BE THE PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR HOLIDAY SEASON

on 12/20/2017 |

BRAWA Pet of the Week

Meet Becca !

Becca is a 10 month old Australian Cattle Dog. She is a gorgeous and Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says she is very sweet and would love to be the newest addition to your family; just in time for the holiday season!
You can stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297. You can also find them on facebook.

BRAWA always has homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.
Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

