Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRAWA: GO BY AND MEET GUNNAR!

on 04/12/2018 |

Meet Gunnar!  He is a 10 month old ACD.  While Gunnar is very active, he is also very obedient and would love to be part of your family.  Come by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet me or call (270)651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, welcomes anyone who is thinking about adopting to stop by the shelter on Trojan Trail to meet any of the wonderful pets that could be the perfect addition to your family.  If adoption isn’t an option for, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRAWA: GO BY AND MEET GUNNAR!”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MYRNA HARBISON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:52 AM CDT on April 12, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on April 12, 2018
Clear
Currently
55°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 04/12 0%
High 75° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Friday 04/13 0%
High 78° / Low 61°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Saturday 04/14 100%
High 71° / Low 49°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Thu 12

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 12

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thu 12

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting

April 12 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 15

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Mon 16

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp Registration

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.