BRAWA: GO BY AND MEET GUNNAR!

on 04/12/2018 |

Meet Gunnar! He is a 10 month old ACD. While Gunnar is very active, he is also very obedient and would love to be part of your family. Come by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet me or call (270)651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, welcomes anyone who is thinking about adopting to stop by the shelter on Trojan Trail to meet any of the wonderful pets that could be the perfect addition to your family. If adoption isn’t an option for, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!