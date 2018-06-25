Meet our pal Kirby!
Kirby is a 6 month old retriever mix. He is active and would love a yard to run and play in.
Stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours for a meet and greet with this wonderful dog or call them at (270) 651-7297.
Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says that if adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.
And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!
No Responses to “BRAWA: KIRBY COULD BE THE PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR FAMILY”