BRAWA: KIRBY COULD BE THE PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR FAMILY

06/25/2018

Meet our pal Kirby!

Kirby is a 6 month old retriever mix. He is active and would love a yard to run and play in.

Stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours for a meet and greet with this wonderful dog or call them at (270) 651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says that if adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

 

