BRAWA: MEET MORK!

10/30/2017

Meet Mork!

Mork is a 4 month old Yorkie mix. He loves to play and is very affectionate. He would be a great dog for anyone. If you think this wonderful boy could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says they always have homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!