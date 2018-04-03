BRAWA PET OF THE WEEK – BELLA

on 03/04/2018 |

Bella is a 10 month old Beagle/Mountain Cur and is not only sweet, but affectionate as well. She would love to be a part of your family.

If you are considering adoption, please stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet Bella or call (270) 651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says if adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!