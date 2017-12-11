Logo


BRAWA PET OF THE WEEK – DUKE

on 11/12/2017

BRAWA Pet of the Week

Meet Duke!

Duke is a 1 year old Boxer Mix. He is an active playful boy and would be a great addition to any family or a perfect farm dog. If you think Duke could be a perfect fit for your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call them at (270) 651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says they always have homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.
Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

