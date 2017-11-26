Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRAWA Pet of the Week

on 11/26/2017 |

Meet our friend Peanut!
Peanut is a 1 year old chocolate Lab/Hound mix. She is a very playful active girl. She would love some land where she can run and play. If you think this wonderful sweet girl could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

We always have homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.
Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRAWA Pet of the Week”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Shannon Matthews

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 11/26 0%
High 56° / Low 33°
Clear
Clear
Monday 11/27 10%
High 61° / Low 39°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 11/28 0%
High 62° / Low 42°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.