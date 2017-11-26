BRAWA Pet of the Week

on 11/26/2017 |

Meet our friend Peanut!

Peanut is a 1 year old chocolate Lab/Hound mix. She is a very playful active girl. She would love some land where she can run and play. If you think this wonderful sweet girl could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

We always have homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!