BRAWA: REDFORD MAY BE THE FAMILY ADDITION YOU’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR

BRAWA would like to introduce Redford…

Redford is a sweet active six month old boxer pup, who loves to run and play. Very affectionate, he is also one of the happiest puppies you’ll find.

If you think Redford could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says the shelter always has homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!